Surveying Punjab's Border Challenges

Punjab AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal has initiated a call for action by urging Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar to perform a comprehensive social and economic survey of the state's border regions affected by the recent floods.

Dhaliwal highlighted that districts like Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Ferozepur face ongoing challenges due to historical, geopolitical, and environmental factors. Recent floods have exacerbated these issues, significantly impacting crop production and worsening economic and social fragility.

The requested survey, to be led by GNDU's distinguished departments, aims to inform both state and central government policies on relief and development, with the potential to unveil underlying factors causing recurrent floods in these vulnerable areas.

