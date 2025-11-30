Left Menu

Historic Labour Codes: Transforming India's Workforce Ecosystem

Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar praised the central government's four new Labour Codes as historic and vital for India's workforce. These codes simplify existing laws for efficiency. They aim to boost economic growth, self-reliance, and workers' welfare, with a focus on transparency and social security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:05 IST
Historic Labour Codes: Transforming India's Workforce Ecosystem
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar has lauded the central government's enactment of four new Labour Codes, describing the move as a 'historic' milestone designed to fortify India's workforce. Speaking at a press conference, Rajbhar underscored the significance of these reforms in streamlining the nation's complex labour laws, which he said had long been anticipated.

The reforms consolidate 29 separate labour laws into four comprehensive codes aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in compliance. Rajbhar highlighted that these changes are expected to lessen the regulatory burden on industries, thereby aiding in achieving a prosperous and self-reliant India by 2047.

Additionally, a social security fund will be established to safeguard employees across organized and unorganized sectors, with women's empowerment emphasized as crucial. Wage-related reforms, including a unified wage definition, promise to resolve longstanding ambiguities for employers and employees alike. Extensive consultations with employee unions were integral to finalizing these groundbreaking reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025