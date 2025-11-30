Historic Labour Codes: Transforming India's Workforce Ecosystem
Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar has lauded the central government's enactment of four new Labour Codes, describing the move as a 'historic' milestone designed to fortify India's workforce. Speaking at a press conference, Rajbhar underscored the significance of these reforms in streamlining the nation's complex labour laws, which he said had long been anticipated.
The reforms consolidate 29 separate labour laws into four comprehensive codes aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in compliance. Rajbhar highlighted that these changes are expected to lessen the regulatory burden on industries, thereby aiding in achieving a prosperous and self-reliant India by 2047.
Additionally, a social security fund will be established to safeguard employees across organized and unorganized sectors, with women's empowerment emphasized as crucial. Wage-related reforms, including a unified wage definition, promise to resolve longstanding ambiguities for employers and employees alike. Extensive consultations with employee unions were integral to finalizing these groundbreaking reforms.
