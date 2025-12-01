Bangalore Hotels Association Challenges Compulsory Menstrual Leave Directive

The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) has taken legal action to contest a recent Karnataka government mandate requiring menstrual leave for women employees. The directive, which BHA argues is discriminatory, does not extend similar provisions to women working in state government roles.

Issued on November 12, 2025, the directive from the Labour Department mandates one day of menstrual leave per month under several acts, affecting women in diverse employment types. Despite being one of the largest employers, the state itself hasn't applied these rules to its workforce.

The BHA petition, represented by Advocate B K Prashanth, argues the mandate overreaches government authority and interferes with company administration. P C Rao, BHA's honorary president, notes the case will soon be reviewed by Justice Jyoti Moolimani's bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)