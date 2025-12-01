Bangalore Hotels Association Challenges Compulsory Menstrual Leave Directive
The Bangalore Hotels Association has filed a petition against Karnataka's directive mandating menstrual leave for women in various sectors, highlighting that the state itself has not provided such leave to women in government roles. The petition questions the legal basis and calls the mandate discriminatory.
The Bangalore Hotels Association (BHA) has taken legal action to contest a recent Karnataka government mandate requiring menstrual leave for women employees. The directive, which BHA argues is discriminatory, does not extend similar provisions to women working in state government roles.
Issued on November 12, 2025, the directive from the Labour Department mandates one day of menstrual leave per month under several acts, affecting women in diverse employment types. Despite being one of the largest employers, the state itself hasn't applied these rules to its workforce.
The BHA petition, represented by Advocate B K Prashanth, argues the mandate overreaches government authority and interferes with company administration. P C Rao, BHA's honorary president, notes the case will soon be reviewed by Justice Jyoti Moolimani's bench.
