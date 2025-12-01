Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare: KIIFB Masala Bond Controversy Heats Up

Senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of politically motivated actions after receiving a show cause notice related to the KIIFB Masala Bond case. As the state elections approach, the ED's actions are viewed as a campaign move supporting the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader T M Thomas Isaac has condemned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its allegedly political maneuvering through a show cause notice concerning the KIIFB Masala Bond case.

With state elections imminent, Isaac suggests the ED's actions seem orchestrated to benefit the ruling BJP. The notice was addressed to him, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and CM's principal secretary K M Abraham.

Isaac asserts that despite past clarifications, the ED continues to pursue a baseless investigation, questioning the real motives behind the repeated charges, which many, including him, interpret as politically driven and unjustified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

