Tragedy at Coimbatore Hostel: Estranged Husband's Act Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident occurred at a women's hostel in Coimbatore, where a man brutally killed his estranged wife and uploaded a selfie with her body as his WhatsApp status. The crime has sparked widespread outrage over women's safety in the region.

The couple's separation reportedly stemmed from personal disputes, which saw the woman leave her husband and move into a hostel, leaving their two children with her mother. On Sunday, the husband visited her under the pretense of meeting, leading to a fatal altercation.

Following the crime, the man awaited police arrival at the scene. Authorities have taken him into custody and initiated an investigation. The incident has also triggered political reaction, with opposition parties questioning the efficacy of measures for women's safety.