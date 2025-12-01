Odisha's Quota Challenge: Congress Urges Removal of 50% Cap

The Congress party in Odisha is making waves by urging the state assembly to remove the current 50% reservation cap in jobs and education for tribal and backward communities. On Monday, the opposition submitted a notice to the assembly speaker, demanding a resolution that would enhance the existing quota system.

Rama Chandra Kadam, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party, spotlighted the disparity in reservation percentages during the Zero Hour. Currently, Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, making up 40% of the state's population, receive only 38.30% of the reservation quota, while the SEBC category, which accounts for over 50% of the population, gets merely 11.25%.

Kadam emphasized the need for Odisha to emulate Tamil Nadu by removing the reservation cap to ensure fair representation. He pledged Congress's support to the ruling party if it chooses to initiate similar legislation, advocating for a detailed legislative discussion on fair and rightful reservation for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)