US approves potential sale of helicopter support, training to Saudi Arabia for $1 billion

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of support and training for military helicopters and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $1 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The potential sales cover requisition orders for spares and repair parts as well as aviation training services for the Royal Saudi Land Forces Aviation Corps' helicopter fleet, the Pentagon said in separate statements.

