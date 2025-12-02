Wellington District Court Moves to Digital Case Files for Disputes Tribunal

The Wellington District Court has officially transitioned to electronic case files for the Disputes Tribunal, marking a major step toward modernising New Zealand’s justice system, Courts Minister Nicole McKee announced yesterday.

“Currently, most Disputes Tribunal locations across New Zealand still operate with paper-based case files in a time when nearly every other sector has already shifted online,” said Minister McKee.

The new digital system allows Tribunal referees and administrative staff to securely upload, access, and manage case documents from anywhere in the country. According to McKee, the change is designed to reduce administrative delays, streamline processes, and support remote hearings—ultimately providing a more responsive and accessible justice service.

The transition builds on earlier successes, including the rollout of electronic files in Christchurch District Court on 17 November. The Auckland Metro Hub is set to adopt the system in February 2026. Insights from each stage will help refine and guide the nationwide implementation.

“These changes are about fixing what matters,” McKee said. “The Tribunal plays a vital role for small businesses and consumers who need fast, affordable dispute resolution.”

Small businesses commonly rely on the Tribunal for matters such as unpaid invoices, faulty supplies, property damage, and contract disagreements. For many, timely decisions can determine whether they continue operating or face financial strain.

Consumers frequently use the Tribunal for resolving disputes about defective goods, repairs, pricing disagreements, car accident damage claims, and residential boundary matters.

“Resolving these cases efficiently isn’t just about fairness,” said McKee. “It’s about helping people get back to business and get on with their lives.”

While customers and applicants can still choose to file claims either digitally or on paper, the internal workflow will now run electronically—reducing wait times and boosting accuracy. The new system is also expected to support future upgrades, including improved online self-service tools and streamlined communication between parties.

The move is part of a broader modernisation strategy aimed at making justice services more flexible, secure, and future-ready.