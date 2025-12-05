Calcutta High Court Declines to Halt Mosque Construction Amid Communal Tensions

The Calcutta High Court has chosen not to intercede in the construction of a mosque at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, designed to resemble Ayodhya's Babri Masjid. The construction, spearheaded by suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir, has ignited a debate over communal harmony in the region.

Ahead of the foundation-laying ceremony on December 6, marking the anniversary of the demolition of the original Babri Masjid, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed seeking to halt the event. Concerns were raised about potentially disrupting communal harmony, while the court emphasized that maintaining law and order was the West Bengal government's responsibility.

Humayun Kabir, previously suspended by the Trinamool Congress for engaging in what was labeled as 'communal politics', announced his resignation as MLA. He intends to establish his own political party, further intensifying the political dynamics surrounding the mosque's construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)