UPDATE 4-Russian-flagged tanker reports drone attack off Turkey, authorities say

A Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil reported a drone attack off the Turkish coast on Tuesday, but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey's maritime authority and the Tribeca shipping agency said. Amid the heightened tensions, Besiktas Shipping, the Turkish owner of an oil tanker that was damaged by blasts near Senegal's coast last week, said it had halted all Russia-related shipping operations, citing the escalating security risks in the region.

The vessel attacked on Tuesday, MIDVOLGA-2, reported coming under attack 80 miles (130 km) off the Turkish coast but did not make a request for assistance and was proceeding towards Turkey's Sinop port, Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate said on X. Tribeca said the ship had been attacked by a drone. It was not immediately clear who had attacked the ship and Turkey's Maritime Affairs Directorate did not provide additional details.

The maritime authority said the ship was sailing from Russia to Georgia, while Tribeca said it was bound for Mersin. Both said the ship was now en route to Sinop without assistance. "The necessary messages were conveyed to the relevant parties, including Ukrainian authorities," a Turkish official said when asked for comment, but gave no further details.

ATTACKS ON BLACK SEA SHIPPING Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea were unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides".

Ukrainian naval drones last week hit two tankers sanctioned by Kyiv and some of its Western allies in the Black Sea as they headed to a Russian port to load oil destined for foreign markets, as it attempts to pile pressure on Russia's oil sector. However, Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Ukraine was not involved in Tuesday's attack, that it made "no sense" to attack the ship given its route to Georgia, adding this "suggests that Russia may have staged the whole thing".

"Ukraine has nothing to do with this incident, and we officially refute any allegations of such kind made by Russian propaganda," Tykhyi said on X. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Besiktas Shipping's tanker was hit while anchored near Dakar a day after the Ukrainian naval drone attacks. It was not clear what had caused the explosions. NATO member Turkey has maintained cordial ties with Kyiv and Moscow throughout the war. It has provided military support to Ukraine, but refused to join Western sanctions on Moscow.

It has previously hosted three rounds of peace talks between the warring sides in Istanbul and repeatedly offered to host a leaders' meeting, saying an end to the war must be achieved now. Ankara has also demanded navigational safety in the Black Sea, where it shares maritime borders with Russia and Ukraine.

