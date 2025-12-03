Indian man charged with criminally negligent homicide after crash kills two in Oregon

An Indian man who entered the US illegally three years ago has been charged with homicide after two persons were killed when a semi-truck he was driving collided with their car.

Rajinder Kumar, 32, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering. William Micah Carter, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, were killed in the road accident.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged an arrest detainer for Kumar.

The Oregon State Police said its officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Deschutes County on the night of November 24. Preliminary investigation indicated that a freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer operated by Kumar was stopped in a jacknifed position, blocking both lanes of travel. A car being driven by Carter struck the trailer of the freightliner as it was stopped perpendicular to the lanes of travel at highway speeds.

Both Carter and Lower were declared dead at the scene while Kumar was reportedly uninjured.

''The highway was impacted for approximately seven hours during the on-scene investigation. Dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment is being considered a primary contributor to the crash,'' The Oregon State Police said.

Kumar was arrested for Criminally Negligent Homicide and Reckless Endangering and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

Describing Kumar as a ''criminal illegal'' from India, DHS said he entered the US illegally near Lukeville, Arizona, on November 28, 2022.

Kumar was released into ''our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver's license by Gavin Newsom's Department of Motor Vehicles. How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America's roads,'' Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

This is the fourth instance in recent months where Indians who entered the US illegally have been involved in dangerous and fatal highway crashes while driving trucks.

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Harjinder Singh following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida. The same month, ICE arrested Partap Singh, who caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in California. The accident left 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman with critical, life-altering injuries.

In October, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, who killed three people in California while driving an 18-wheeler under the influence.

