Two foreign nationals arrested in Bengaluru; CCB seizes drugs worth Rs 28.75 cr

With the arrest of two foreign nationals, police on Wednesday said they have seized over 10 kg of MDMA crystal and eight kg of hydro ganja, with an estimated market value of around Rs 28.75 crore.

The arrests were made by the Bengaluru City Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Wing as part of ongoing operations against drug peddlers, officials said. The identities of the arrested foreign nationals have not been disclosed.

According to the statement, a foreign woman residing in Sampigehalli had been storing MDMA at her residence and selling it to known customers. During a recent raid, the woman was detained, and 9 kg 254 grams of MDMA crystal worth approximately Rs 18.50 crore, along with a mobile phone and other items used in the crime, were seized.

In a separate operation in Siddapura Police Station limits, police acted on information about a foreign national frequently loitering near the basketball court close to Lalbagh South Gate and allegedly involved in drug peddling. A raid led to the arrest of the suspect, and 1 kg 115 grams of MDMA crystal worth around Rs 2.25 crore, along with items used in the crime, were seized.

Further, based on intelligence from Customs officials regarding prohibited narcotic substances found in parcels at the Foreign Post Office in Chamarajpet, police conducted an operation and seized eight kg of hydro ganja valued at around Rs eight crore.

Police said the accused had purchased the hydro ganja from foreign sources, packaged it systematically, and arranged for it to be brought to Bengaluru. Investigations are ongoing to trace others involved.

