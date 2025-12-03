Left Menu

SA moves to build 'firewalls' against corruption as global anti-graft drive grows

Buthelezi described the occasion as symbolic of a renewed social contract between the government and the South African public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:51 IST
SA moves to build ‘firewalls’ against corruption as global anti-graft drive grows
Buthelezi noted that South Africa's successful hosting of the G20 Summit demonstrated the country's capability to lead and manage complex global platforms.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa is not only intensifying its fight against corruption but actively “building firewalls against it”, according to Public Service and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi. Speaking in Pretoria during the launch of International Anti-Corruption Day, the Minister emphasised that the country is moving decisively toward a cleaner, more accountable State grounded in public trust.

Buthelezi described the occasion as symbolic of a renewed social contract between the government and the South African public. He warned that corruption poses a significant threat to economic development, social stability and the nation’s long-term growth aspirations.

“Corruption is a threat to economic competitiveness. It is a social destabiliser and a direct assault on the developmental aspirations of our people,” he said. The Minister vowed that government will confront corruption wherever it occurs—in municipal offices, corporate boardrooms, or across cross-border criminal networks—with equal determination.

Building an Ethical, Capable State

Buthelezi noted that South Africa’s successful hosting of the G20 Summit demonstrated the country's capability to lead and manage complex global platforms. One of the key pillars of this leadership was South Africa’s role in co-chairing the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) alongside the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

He said South Africa has shifted from issuing statements of intent to delivering concrete action, marking what he called a “strategic inflection point” in the country’s fight against corruption. Citizens, he added, now expect a government that is capable, ethical, and uncompromising in upholding the rule of law.

This year’s anti-corruption advocacy builds on momentum gained on the international stage, as the government strengthens cooperation with global bodies such as the UN, SIU, and international law enforcement agencies. The drive also aligns with broader national reforms targeting procurement, whistle-blower protection, lifestyle audits, and digital monitoring systems aimed at reducing vulnerability to corruption.

Reporting Corruption: Hotlines and Contact Channels

The Minister urged South Africans to actively participate in the fight against corruption by reporting wrongdoing. Several official reporting channels are available:

These platforms are monitored to ensure confidential handling of fraud, maladministration and corruption cases within the public service.

About International Anti-Corruption Day

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 9 December, following the adoption of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Mexico in 2003. The day serves as a global platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, media and citizens to reaffirm their commitment to combating corruption in all its forms.

Globally, key institutions such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) lead international efforts to coordinate anti-corruption initiatives, support policy reform and drive public awareness campaigns.

In South Africa, the day underscores ongoing efforts to build transparent institutions, improve public sector integrity, and strengthen accountability mechanisms across all levels of government. As the country continues to push for reforms and institutional resilience, the Minister emphasised that the fight against corruption requires both government leadership and active public participation.

 

