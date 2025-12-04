NZ commits $15m to NATO-US initiative boosting Ukraine’s defence capabilities

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins have announced that New Zealand will contribute $15 million to a NATO and United States-led initiative aimed at supplying Ukraine with vital weapons and equipment. The funding will support the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a coordinated framework designed to accelerate delivery of military aid to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s ongoing invasion.

A Strategic Investment in Global and Regional Security

Minister Peters highlighted that Ukraine’s defence is not only a European issue, but one with implications for security across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. “The defence of Ukraine has significant implications not only for the security of Europe, but also for the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

New Zealand and Australia announced their contributions jointly, reinforcing cooperation between partners committed to supporting international security and upholding the rules-based order. Peters noted that both nations are working closely to help Ukraine amid what he described as an “increasingly challenging strategic environment.”

PURL: Accelerating Critical Aid for Ukraine

The PURL aims to speed up procurement and deployment of essential weapons, ammunition, and protective equipment needed by Ukrainian forces. The initiative helps streamline multinational efforts by identifying high-priority items and coordinating supply, enabling faster delivery at a time when Ukraine faces acute shortages.

The contribution from New Zealand will be restricted to equipment and weapons consistent with the country’s international obligations and domestic laws, ensuring alignment with humanitarian and legal standards.

Supporting Ukraine Through a Harsh Fourth Winter

Defence Minister Judith Collins reaffirmed New Zealand’s solidarity with Ukraine as the country enters its fourth winter under Russian attack. “The challenge for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend its cities and its people remains immense in the face of the ongoing and relentless bombardment of Ukraine by Russian drones,” she said.

Russia’s continued missile and drone strikes have placed enormous strain on Ukraine’s air defences and critical infrastructure, intensifying demand for international assistance.

Part of a Broader Package of NZ Support

New Zealand’s announcement builds on a series of diplomatic, humanitarian, military, and economic measures since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. These have included:

Deploying NZDF personnel to Europe to assist with training Ukrainian troops and logistics support.

Providing non-lethal military aid such as body armour, helmets, communications equipment, and medical supplies.

Implementing sanctions, travel bans, and export controls targeting Russian individuals and entities.

Delivering humanitarian aid focusing on refugees, food security, and energy infrastructure.

New Zealand’s latest investment reflects its ongoing commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and the international principles that underpin global stability.