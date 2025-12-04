Gauteng issues 153 licences as province accelerates public transport reforms

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has taken another decisive step toward stabilising and modernising the province’s public transport system, handing over more than 153 operating licences to compliant operators during a ceremony in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

The handover marks part of an intensified provincial initiative aimed at clearing the long-standing licensing backlog, enhancing regulatory compliance, and strengthening service delivery for both operators and commuters. Since the beginning of September 2025, the department has issued over 700 operating licences — one of the fastest periods of progress recorded in recent years.

A Drive Toward Order, Efficiency and Strengthened Regulation

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the latest handover reflects government’s commitment to restoring order within the sector and rebuilding a licensing framework characterised by transparency, fairness and efficiency.

“Today is not just about handing over licenses; it reflects our determination to rebuild a licensing system that is transparent, efficient and fair. Our focus is on bringing services closer to operators and ensuring they are delivered within clear and reliable timeframes,” said the MEC.

She emphasised that the issuing of licences is a critical step toward reducing illegal operations, preventing route conflicts, and promoting safer, better-managed public transport operations across the province.

Call for Compliance Ahead of 15 December Deadline

The department has urged operators with outstanding vehicle documents to submit all required paperwork no later than 15 December 2025. Failure to comply will result in automatic rejection of pending applications.

Diale-Tlabela stressed that operators must take responsibility for maintaining full legal compliance and ensuring their services meet provincial safety and reliability standards.

“We expect operators to honour the rules of the road, provide safe and reliable services, and contribute to a public transport system that the people of Gauteng can trust. This partnership is key to building a stable, modern, and accessible transport network,” she said.

Clearing the Backlog and Strengthening the Transport System

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is continuing its efforts to eliminate the remaining licence backlog through targeted administrative reforms, streamlined processing systems, and expanded support for operators seeking compliance.

These interventions form part of broader reforms intended to create:

A transparent and accessible licensing environment

Reduced administrative delays

Improved route regulation and conflict management

Stronger oversight mechanisms for taxis, buses and scholar transport services

A safer, more reliable transport network for Gauteng residents

The provincial government has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with transport associations, operators and municipalities to transform the sector into a modern, integrated system capable of meeting the needs of a growing urban population.

With hundreds of licences cleared in recent months, officials say the programme is positioning the province for a more stable 2026 operational year, where compliance, safety and service excellence will be prioritised.