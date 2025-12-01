Dharmendra Pradhan, Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 on Dec 2

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly inaugurate the fourth edition of the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam (KTS 4.0) on December 2 in Varanasi, an official statement said.

The event marks a renewed celebration of centuries-old ties between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, fostering deep learning, pilgrimage, and artistic and academic exchange.

The opening ceremony will be attended by senior leaders, including the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan, highlighting the growing national significance of the Sangamam as a bridge between northern and southern India, the statement said. Delegates from Tamil Nadu will immerse themselves in Kashi's cultural, educational and spiritual landscape. The programme includes visits to universities, heritage sites, craft clusters, temples and knowledge institutions, along with interactions with scholars, students and local communities.

The fourth edition of KTS is being organised by the Ministry of Education with the participation of ten Union ministries, including Railways, Culture, Tourism, Textiles, Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. IIT Madras and BHU are serving as the knowledge partners for this edition. According to the statement, the 2025 edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam will centre on the theme 'Learn Tamil-Tamil Karkalam', aimed at promoting Tamil learning across India and deepening appreciation for the country's classical linguistic and literary heritage.

More than 1,400 delegates from Tamil Nadu, spanning students, teachers, writers and media professionals, agriculture and allied sectors, professionals and artisans, women, and spiritual scholars and practitioners, will participate in an eight-day experiential tour across Varanasi, Prayagraj and Ayodhya, the statement added.

