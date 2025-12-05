Champai Soren's Call to Protect Adivasi Identity Amid Conversion Concerns

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren emphasized the need to delist Adivasis who convert to other religions from the Scheduled Tribe category. He argued that this measure is essential to protect tribal identity and traditional practices from the growing influence of religious conversion.

Soren expressed concerns that continued conversion would erode the cultural foundations of the Adivasi community, fearing that it would result in the disappearance of sacred sites such as Jahersthan, Sarna Sthal, and Deshawli. He insisted that those adopting other religions should not receive benefits reserved for Scheduled Tribes, thus preserving orthodox systems.

Soren also warned against infiltration from Bangladesh, alleging that it leads to land grabs and misuse of reservation quotas. He advocated for a Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls to identify intruders, asserting that municipal elections should only proceed post-review, as noted by BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha member Ramesh Hansda.

(With inputs from agencies.)