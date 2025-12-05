Left Menu

Champai Soren's Call to Protect Adivasi Identity Amid Conversion Concerns

Champai Soren, a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, advocates for delisting Adivasis who convert to other religions from the Scheduled Tribe category to safeguard tribal identity. He highlights the threat of religious conversion and infiltration from Bangladesh to Adivasi traditions and calls for a Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:49 IST
Champai Soren's Call to Protect Adivasi Identity Amid Conversion Concerns
Champai Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren emphasized the need to delist Adivasis who convert to other religions from the Scheduled Tribe category. He argued that this measure is essential to protect tribal identity and traditional practices from the growing influence of religious conversion.

Soren expressed concerns that continued conversion would erode the cultural foundations of the Adivasi community, fearing that it would result in the disappearance of sacred sites such as Jahersthan, Sarna Sthal, and Deshawli. He insisted that those adopting other religions should not receive benefits reserved for Scheduled Tribes, thus preserving orthodox systems.

Soren also warned against infiltration from Bangladesh, alleging that it leads to land grabs and misuse of reservation quotas. He advocated for a Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls to identify intruders, asserting that municipal elections should only proceed post-review, as noted by BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha member Ramesh Hansda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

Gold Prices Surge in National Capital Amid Global Trends

 India
2
Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

Political Parties Gear Up for Proportional Representation Elections

 Nepal
3
CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

CPI(M) Resolves to Address Sabarimala Temple Gold Loss Accusations

 India
4
Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Records

Nitish Kumar's Historic 10th Term as Bihar CM Recognized by World Book of Re...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025