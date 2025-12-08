Left Menu

Supreme Court Ushers 30% Women's Representation in Bar Councils

The Supreme Court mandated that 30% of seats in state Bar councils be reserved for women advocates. This includes 20% elected and 10% co-opted seats, aiming to ensure full representation. Current elections in certain states will proceed while ensuring women's participation and striving for equal representation in the legal field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:19 IST
The Supreme Court has taken a significant step towards gender equality by directing state Bar councils to reserve 30% of their seats for women advocates. This decision aims to bolster female representation in the legal community, a move that has been long overdue.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi decreed that in states where Bar council elections have not commenced, 20% of seats should be filled through direct elections of women candidates, with an additional 10% through co-option if necessary. This decision emphasizes the importance of encouraging female participation and positions women in greater roles within legal frameworks.

The Bar Council of India's chairperson, Manan Kumar Mishra, confirmed that six state Bar bodies have begun the election process following the court's directives. The court further stated that it would be unwise to alter the election process where it has already begun but urged voters in such states to support female candidates actively. This reinforces the judiciary's commitment to equitable representation across the country's legal institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

