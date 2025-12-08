Mizoram's Bold Strides: Curbing Smuggling, Empowering Farmers, and Achieving Literacy

Mizoram has taken decisive actions in the fight against smuggling, leading to the seizure of narcotic drugs worth Rs 318 crore and Burmese areca nuts valued at Rs 35 crore in the last two years. The Zoram People's Movement, under Chief Minister Lalduhoma, has put stringent measures in place to curb illegal activities across the border.

The state has also made impressive progress in strengthening its economic foundation. Through its 'Bana Kaih' program, the government purchased vast quantities of ginger, broomsticks, and paddy from local farmers at supportive prices, while more than 700 people received loans, ensuring agricultural stability and growth.

Tourism has flourished with strategic policy changes and infrastructure enhancements, leading to a 138.5% rise in tourist numbers. Health initiatives also saw 54,261 beneficiaries receiving cashless treatment, and over Rs 84 crore was disbursed in medical reimbursements. These efforts culminate in Mizoram being declared a fully literate state."

