Odisha Ensures Steady LPG and Fuel Supply Amid Shortage Reports

Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg reassures the public about the steady supply of LPG, petrol, and diesel despite shortage reports. A meeting with oil marketing companies confirmed the smooth distribution from refineries to retail outlets. Awareness measures were directed to inform the public about fuel availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:27 IST
In response to reports of LPG supply shortages in parts of India, Odisha's Chief Secretary, Anu Garg, has assured citizens of the state's robust reserves. Addressing concerns directly, Garg stated that there is an adequate supply of LPG, petrol, and diesel available.

During a recent meeting, senior officials from oil marketing companies presented detailed accounts of the supply chain operations. They confidently informed that the distribution process, from refineries to retail outlets, remains uninterrupted, effectively dispelling public fears of scarcity.

The meeting concluded with directives from the chief secretary to maintain a balanced supply chain and actively raise public awareness regarding the availability of essential fuel supplies, ensuring transparency and continued consumer confidence across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

