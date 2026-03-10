Odisha Ensures Steady LPG and Fuel Supply Amid Shortage Reports
Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg reassures the public about the steady supply of LPG, petrol, and diesel despite shortage reports. A meeting with oil marketing companies confirmed the smooth distribution from refineries to retail outlets. Awareness measures were directed to inform the public about fuel availability.
In response to reports of LPG supply shortages in parts of India, Odisha's Chief Secretary, Anu Garg, has assured citizens of the state's robust reserves. Addressing concerns directly, Garg stated that there is an adequate supply of LPG, petrol, and diesel available.
During a recent meeting, senior officials from oil marketing companies presented detailed accounts of the supply chain operations. They confidently informed that the distribution process, from refineries to retail outlets, remains uninterrupted, effectively dispelling public fears of scarcity.
The meeting concluded with directives from the chief secretary to maintain a balanced supply chain and actively raise public awareness regarding the availability of essential fuel supplies, ensuring transparency and continued consumer confidence across the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
