Retired Banker Scammed in Jharkhand: A Digital Arrest Fraud Case

A retired banker, Suresh Prasad Gupta, fell victim to a digital arrest fraud and lost Rs 51 lakh in Jharkhand. Cybercriminals deceived him by claiming involvement in an illegal transaction, leading to fear-induced monetary transfers. The case has been highlighted in the state assembly amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:45 IST
A 62-year-old retired banker from Koderma, Jharkhand, lost Rs 51 lakh in a digital arrest fraud, as confirmed by local police on Tuesday. Identified as Suresh Prasad Gupta, the victim's ordeal was exposed in the state assembly by BJP MLA Neera Yadav.

Gupta, on December 3, reported to the authorities that cybercriminals called him a day earlier, alleging an illegal transaction of Rs 6.2 crore linked to a recently opened bank account under his name. The fraudsters coerced Gupta and his wife into sharing their financial details, threatening immediate arrest and warrant issuance.

Frightened by the prospect of a legal entanglement, Gupta transferred Rs 51 lakh via RTGS to an account in Madhya Pradesh. The police have charged the culprits under sections of the IT Act and BNS, with an investigation currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

