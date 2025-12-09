Thane Court Acquits Security Guards in High-Profile Murder Case

A significant verdict from a Thane court has acquitted two security guards accused of murdering a 19-year-old in Mira Road in 2021. The judgment underscored the prosecution's failure to establish guilt with substantial evidence.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal freed Subhash Bijali Pandey and Amit Ranjitkumar Tiwari, highlighting significant lapses, including unreliable eyewitness accounts and inconclusive forensic data.

The case revolved around a fatal stabbing allegedly stemming from a dispute over water. The court's decision was heavily influenced by the lack of evidence and issues surrounding the crime's forensic investigation.

