Thane Court Acquits Security Guards in High-Profile Murder Case
A Thane court acquitted two security guards of murder charges due to lack of evidence. Subhash Bijali Pandey and Amit Ranjitkumar Tiwari were freed due to unreliable key witness testimony and inconclusive forensic evidence. The case involved the 2021 stabbing of Abhishek Mansingh.
A significant verdict from a Thane court has acquitted two security guards accused of murdering a 19-year-old in Mira Road in 2021. The judgment underscored the prosecution's failure to establish guilt with substantial evidence.
Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal freed Subhash Bijali Pandey and Amit Ranjitkumar Tiwari, highlighting significant lapses, including unreliable eyewitness accounts and inconclusive forensic data.
The case revolved around a fatal stabbing allegedly stemming from a dispute over water. The court's decision was heavily influenced by the lack of evidence and issues surrounding the crime's forensic investigation.
