Left Menu

Thane Court Acquits Security Guards in High-Profile Murder Case

A Thane court acquitted two security guards of murder charges due to lack of evidence. Subhash Bijali Pandey and Amit Ranjitkumar Tiwari were freed due to unreliable key witness testimony and inconclusive forensic evidence. The case involved the 2021 stabbing of Abhishek Mansingh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:14 IST
Thane Court Acquits Security Guards in High-Profile Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant verdict from a Thane court has acquitted two security guards accused of murdering a 19-year-old in Mira Road in 2021. The judgment underscored the prosecution's failure to establish guilt with substantial evidence.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S B Agrawal freed Subhash Bijali Pandey and Amit Ranjitkumar Tiwari, highlighting significant lapses, including unreliable eyewitness accounts and inconclusive forensic data.

The case revolved around a fatal stabbing allegedly stemming from a dispute over water. The court's decision was heavily influenced by the lack of evidence and issues surrounding the crime's forensic investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025