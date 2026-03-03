Fire Strikes Ukraine's Druzhba Pipeline Amid Russian Hostilities

The Druzhba oil pipeline's Ukrainian section, which facilitates the transport of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, was severely impaired by a fire. This incident follows a Russian assault, as disclosed by Ukraine's energy minister Denys Shmyhal to Interfax Ukraine.

According to Shmyhal, the fire caused significant damage to most of the pipeline's internal infrastructure, including various sensors and other integral equipment, primarily due to the extreme heat conditions during the attack.

The incident underscores ongoing challenges in maintaining vital energy supplies amidst escalating regional tensions, casting a spotlight on the geopolitical complexities surrounding energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)