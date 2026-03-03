Andhra Pradesh Shines in National Organ Donation Rankings

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in organ donation, securing the sixth position nationally. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav attributed this success to targeted awareness programs and enhanced healthcare facilities. The state's 2015-launched Jeevan Daan initiative has played a pivotal role in this achievement.

The recent state-wise organ donation list by the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progress. Yadav noted the increased public participation and improved transplant outcomes as significant contributors to their current rank.

The state has expanded its healthcare infrastructure, with hospitals conducting organ transplants growing from three to nine. This year alone, 64 organs were retrieved from brain-dead donors, significantly benefiting patients in need. There are ongoing proposals to enhance financial assistance to donor families.

