Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Shines in National Organ Donation Rankings

Andhra Pradesh's health initiatives have propelled the state to sixth place nationally in organ donation. Increased public awareness via the Jeevan Daan program and growth in transplant-capable hospitals have contributed significantly to this achievement. Over 64 organs were donated this year from brain-dead donors, aiding 64 patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:37 IST
Andhra Pradesh Shines in National Organ Donation Rankings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in organ donation, securing the sixth position nationally. Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav attributed this success to targeted awareness programs and enhanced healthcare facilities. The state's 2015-launched Jeevan Daan initiative has played a pivotal role in this achievement.

The recent state-wise organ donation list by the National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation highlighted Andhra Pradesh's progress. Yadav noted the increased public participation and improved transplant outcomes as significant contributors to their current rank.

The state has expanded its healthcare infrastructure, with hospitals conducting organ transplants growing from three to nine. This year alone, 64 organs were retrieved from brain-dead donors, significantly benefiting patients in need. There are ongoing proposals to enhance financial assistance to donor families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

India Enhances Maritime Security Amid Persian Gulf Tensions

 India
2
Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Surging Jet Fuel Prices Amid Global Tensions

Sky-High Costs: Airlines Battle Surging Jet Fuel Prices Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Himachal Government Prioritizes Safety for Middle-Eastern Diaspora

Himachal Government Prioritizes Safety for Middle-Eastern Diaspora

 India
4
Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design

Ukrainian Paralympic Team Alters Controversial Uniform Design

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026