Controversy Deepens: Punjab-Haryana Clash Over SYL Canal

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticized Haryana's BJP government for not allotting funds for the SYL canal in its budget, implying election motives for 2027 polls. The canal dispute remains unresolved as both Punjab and Haryana claim rights over river waters, underlining differences in inter-state water politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema publicly criticized the BJP-led Haryana government for omitting budget allocations for the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal ahead of the 2027 elections. This action is interpreted as a strategic move to gain political advantage against the AAP governance model in Punjab.

Opposition parties in Haryana, including the Congress and INLD, noted the budget lacked commitments to securing the state's share of water from the SYL canal. Cheema alleged Haryana's government is downplaying the canal issue, likely to abandon the claim altogether.

The SYL canal has long been a contentious topic, meant to distribute Ravi and Beas rivers' waters between Punjab and Haryana. Unresolved disputes persist, with last year's Supreme Court ruling urging cooperative resolution efforts. Both state leaders have engaged in talks, but a clear path to compromise remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

