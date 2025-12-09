Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Fatal Fumigant Exposure in Thane

A 54-year-old woman in Thane died after accidentally consuming a toxic fumigant intended for grain protection. Police have classified the incident as an accidental death, with preliminary inquiries suggesting the woman ingested the substance unknowingly. An investigation is ongoing to establish the precise circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:17 IST
A tragic mishap has claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Thane, who accidentally ingested a highly toxic fumigant stored in her home for grain protection, authorities reported.

The police have registered the incident as a case of accidental death. Initial investigations reveal the substance was meant for fumigation purposes, with the woman consuming it unknowingly.

Law enforcement officials are now conducting an in-depth probe to unravel the exact conditions surrounding the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

