Tragic Accident: Fatal Fumigant Exposure in Thane

A tragic mishap has claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Thane, who accidentally ingested a highly toxic fumigant stored in her home for grain protection, authorities reported.

The police have registered the incident as a case of accidental death. Initial investigations reveal the substance was meant for fumigation purposes, with the woman consuming it unknowingly.

Law enforcement officials are now conducting an in-depth probe to unravel the exact conditions surrounding the unfortunate incident.

