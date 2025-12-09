Nationwide Uprising: Trade Unions Plan Massive Strike Against Labour Codes

Trade unions have announced plans for a phased, nationwide strike slated for February next year, pressing for the withdrawal of contentious labour codes unveiled recently. This move follows spontaneous protests across the nation, including participation from non-unionised workers.

The decision, set to intensify into a countrywide general strike in February 2026, comes despite the government's attempts to publicize the supposed benefits of the new labour codes. The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions gathered earlier this month to discuss their strategy and has decided to collaborate with diverse groups for maximum impact.

Experts have weighed in on the new labour laws, noting significant changes such as wage payment mandates and adjustments in benefits calculations for employees. The trade unions hope to gather widespread support from various sectors, raising awareness and resistance against what they deem anti-labour policies.