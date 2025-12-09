THDCIL Begins COD of 3rd Tehri PSP Unit, India’s First Variable-Speed Hydropower

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has successfully commenced the Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the 3rd Unit (250 MW) of the 1000 MW Tehri Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) in Uttarakhand. With this milestone, the Tehri PSP becomes the largest variable-speed PSP operated by any Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) in India.

The COD was initiated virtually today by Union Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal, from New Delhi, marking a significant advancement in the nation’s hydropower and energy storage capabilities.

A Landmark for India’s First Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant

Speaking at the event, Shri Manohar Lal highlighted the strategic importance of the project, stating:

“This landmark achievement marks India’s first Variable Speed PSP and strengthens our clean energy transition, supporting the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

He emphasized that Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) are essential for ensuring:

Grid stability amid rising renewable energy integration

Flexible, reliable power supply

Peak load management

Energy security during demand fluctuations

The project showcases India’s progress in adopting advanced hydropower technologies that offer high efficiency and operational flexibility.

Leadership Applauds THDCIL’s Achievements

Minister of State for Power, Shri Shripad Y. Naik, commended THDCIL for its leadership in the pumped storage sector and its growing contribution to India's long-term energy security.

Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, also praised THDCIL, highlighting that the organisation has commissioned several major projects this year, strengthening India’s clean energy infrastructure.

A Benchmark in Variable-Speed Technology and Efficiency

The Tehri PSP incorporates cutting-edge variable-speed technology, offering:

Faster response to grid requirements

Improved round-trip efficiency

Enhanced ability to integrate large-scale solar and wind power

The plant sets a national benchmark for future PSP deployments and positions India as a leader in next-generation hydropower solutions.

This achievement further solidifies THDCIL's reputation as a pioneer in the domain of pumped storage and advanced hydroelectric technology.

Senior Leadership Participation

The ceremony was attended by several senior officials and sector leaders, including:

Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA)

Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC

Shri Sipan Kumar Garg, CMD, THDCIL

Representatives from various power sector organisations

Their presence underscored the national importance of the project and its contribution to India’s energy transformation roadmap.

Reinforcing India’s Global Clean Energy Credentials

The commissioning of the 3rd unit marks another step toward the full operationalisation of the 1000 MW Tehri PSP, which will provide critical support to India's expanding renewable energy portfolio. The project also enhances India's global reputation in delivering sustainable, innovative and large-scale clean energy infrastructure.