Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Jhansi

A Jhansi court sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl. The incident occurred in 2022, and the conviction includes a fine. The complaint was lodged after the girl was found in a secluded area. The charges were filed under rape and the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a court in Jhansi has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000 for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in 2022.

Special public prosecutor Chandraprakash Sharma stated that the sentence was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Anubhav Trivedi after finding the accused guilty.

An additional two-month jail term will be imposed if the fine is not paid. The case was registered under sections of rape and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

