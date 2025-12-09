Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime in Jhansi

In a significant verdict, a court in Jhansi has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000 for the rape of a nine-year-old girl in 2022.

Special public prosecutor Chandraprakash Sharma stated that the sentence was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Anubhav Trivedi after finding the accused guilty.

An additional two-month jail term will be imposed if the fine is not paid. The case was registered under sections of rape and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)