Reviving Ranchi: A High-Level Committee Takes Charge

The Jharkhand High Court has initiated a plan to rejuvenate Ranchi, capitalizing on a high-level committee's formation to address the city's deteriorating condition. This action stems from a public interest litigation filed by the Advocates Association, urging immediate attention to restore Ranchi's old-world allure.

Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar have directed the committee to convene its first meeting on December 10, chaired by Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan. The gathering aims to map out a strategic development plan for the city.

Among those mandated to join the committee are high-ranking officials, including the chief secretary, DGP, and secretaries of relevant departments, as well as the Ranchi Municipal Corporation commissioner. The committee's mission is crucial, with concerns about the city's crime levels and infrastructure collapse looming large.

