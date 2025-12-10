Left Menu

Illegal Beef Transport Uncovered: Arrest and Highway Drama in Nashik

Authorities in Nashik, Maharashtra, have confiscated 500 kg of illegally transported beef and arrested one person. Activists from Bajrang Dal intercepted the vehicle on the Nashik-Pune highway. In the ensuing pursuit, one of the car's occupants was apprehended while protests temporarily blocked the highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 10-12-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 13:47 IST
In a significant operation, police in Nashik district have seized 500 kg of beef being illegally transported and have arrested an individual in relation to the crime. The bust took place after activists from the Bajrang Dal, acting on a tip-off, stopped a suspicious vehicle on the Nashik-Pune highway.

The incident occurred as the vehicle was heading to the city from Ahilyanagar, prompting a high-speed chase when the driver attempted to evade interception. Eventually, the activists managed to stop the car near Jetwannagar, leading to the discovery of the beef, valued at Rs 1.10 lakh. Police stated that one person was apprehended, while another suspect fled the scene.

The seizure caused a disruption as activists protested, blocking the highway and damaging the car. Police from Upnagar station were deployed to resolve the blockade and disperse protesters. Authorities have since charged four individuals under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act and Motor Vehicles Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

