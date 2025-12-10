Foiled Robbery at Maharashtra Jewellery Shop: Arrests Made

A thwarted robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district led to the arrest of a man and a woman from Nashik, police officials reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the duo entered the shop in Vasai, posing as customers with a child. They assaulted the shopkeeper, Kalusing Kharwat, when he went to fetch water for the child, causing injuries, but fled without any valuables after the victim raised an alarm.

Police registered a case under relevant sections and used CCTV footage to identify and capture the suspects, both from Uttar Pradesh, in Nashik on Tuesday night. The injured jeweller is currently receiving medical care.