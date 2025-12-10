Left Menu

Foiled Robbery at Maharashtra Jewellery Shop: Arrests Made

A man and a woman attempted to rob a jewellery shop in Palghar, Maharashtra, under the guise of buying a gold ring. The duo attacked the shopkeeper but fled without loot. Police traced and arrested them in Nashik. The shopkeeper is receiving treatment for his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:47 IST
Foiled Robbery at Maharashtra Jewellery Shop: Arrests Made
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A thwarted robbery attempt at a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district led to the arrest of a man and a woman from Nashik, police officials reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the duo entered the shop in Vasai, posing as customers with a child. They assaulted the shopkeeper, Kalusing Kharwat, when he went to fetch water for the child, causing injuries, but fled without any valuables after the victim raised an alarm.

Police registered a case under relevant sections and used CCTV footage to identify and capture the suspects, both from Uttar Pradesh, in Nashik on Tuesday night. The injured jeweller is currently receiving medical care.

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025