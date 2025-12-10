Jewels Reclaimed: Jamshedpur Heist Cracked
Four individuals were apprehended in connection with a significant jewellery theft in Jamshedpur. The crime occurred on December 7, with valuable items stolen from Amit Solanki's residence. CCTV footage helped police identify the suspects, leading to arrests and the recovery of the stolen items.
- Country:
- India
In a breakthrough development, Jamshedpur police have arrested four individuals linked to a major jewellery theft. The incident, which took place on December 7 in Sitaramdera, saw valuables worth over Rs 14 lakh stolen from Amit Solanki's residence.
According to SP (City) Kumar Sivashish, the crime was solved with the aid of CCTV footage, which enabled the police to pinpoint the suspects, including the main accused and his family members. During questioning, one of the suspects admitted their involvement and revealed critical details about others' roles.
The authorities have successfully recovered all the stolen gold and silver, valued significantly. Investigations reveal that some suspects have prior criminal records. This case underscores the effective use of surveillance technology in modern policing strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Nurse Extradited and Sentenced for Care Home Crimes in Scotland
Delhi Police Dismantles Two Major Crime Syndicates Exploiting Traffic Loopholes
Shocking Crime: Teen Girl's Ordeal Uncovered
Karnataka's Bold Step: Hate Speech and Crime Bill
Unmasking the Rs 1000 Crore HPZ Token Fraud: CBI's Crackdown on Cyber Crime Syndicate