Shocking Crime: Teen Girl's Ordeal Uncovered

A terrifying ordeal unfolded in Secunderabad as a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four individuals, including two minors, at a local lodge. Authorities revealed the shocking crime on Wednesday.

The group reportedly discovered the girl alone on December 8, introducing themselves and leading her to a nearby lodge where the assault took place. She had been missing since December 5, prompting her family to file a report in the Sangareddy district.

Police rescued the girl from the lodge after receiving information from her, subsequently learning of the sexual assault. Two adult suspects have been arrested and jailed, while the two minors were placed in an Observation Home as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)