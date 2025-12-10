Left Menu

Shocking Crime: Teen Girl's Ordeal Uncovered

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four individuals at a lodge in Secunderabad. The incident came to light following a missing report filed by her family. Two adults have been arrested, and two minors sent to an Observation Home as police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:55 IST
A terrifying ordeal unfolded in Secunderabad as a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four individuals, including two minors, at a local lodge. Authorities revealed the shocking crime on Wednesday.

The group reportedly discovered the girl alone on December 8, introducing themselves and leading her to a nearby lodge where the assault took place. She had been missing since December 5, prompting her family to file a report in the Sangareddy district.

Police rescued the girl from the lodge after receiving information from her, subsequently learning of the sexual assault. Two adult suspects have been arrested and jailed, while the two minors were placed in an Observation Home as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

