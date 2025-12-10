M23 Rebels Seize Strategic Congolese Town Amidst Rising Tensions
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have taken control of the strategic Congolese town of Uvira, important for the Congolese military. This development follows ongoing regional instability and despite Rwanda's denial of supporting M23. The seizure has raised international concerns about potential destabilization in the Great Lakes region.
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have entered Uvira, a strategic town in eastern Congo, marking a significant advance against Congolese forces, witnesses reported to Reuters on Wednesday.
Uvira, located on Lake Tanganyika's shores, has functioned as a key military base following the capture of South Kivu's capital, Bukavu, by M23 in February. This takeover enhances M23's strategic position in this resource-rich area, just days after Congolese and Rwandan leaders pledged commitment to a U.S.-brokered peace deal in Washington.
Despite Rwanda's denial of supporting M23, evidence from Washington and the United Nations suggests otherwise. M23's takeover hints at escalating tensions, with the U.S. and members of the International Contact Group expressing concerns over regional stability. The events coincide with Burundi registering over 30,000 Congolese refugees in recent days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
