M23 Rebels Seize Strategic Congolese Town Amidst Rising Tensions

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have entered Uvira, a strategic town in eastern Congo, marking a significant advance against Congolese forces, witnesses reported to Reuters on Wednesday.

Uvira, located on Lake Tanganyika's shores, has functioned as a key military base following the capture of South Kivu's capital, Bukavu, by M23 in February. This takeover enhances M23's strategic position in this resource-rich area, just days after Congolese and Rwandan leaders pledged commitment to a U.S.-brokered peace deal in Washington.

Despite Rwanda's denial of supporting M23, evidence from Washington and the United Nations suggests otherwise. M23's takeover hints at escalating tensions, with the U.S. and members of the International Contact Group expressing concerns over regional stability. The events coincide with Burundi registering over 30,000 Congolese refugees in recent days.

