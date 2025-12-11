Left Menu

M23 Rebels Seize Strategic Uvira Amid Eastern Congo Conflict

The Rwanda-backed rebel group M23 announced its capture of the strategic city of Uvira in eastern Congo, intensifying the ongoing conflict. This offensive follows a US-mediated peace agreement between Congo and Rwanda, which did not involve the M23. Over 100 people have died in recent clashes.

In a striking development, the Rwanda-backed rebel faction M23 declared control over the strategic city of Uvira in eastern Congo, heightening tensions in the area. This bold move comes in the wake of a US-mediated peace accord between the Congolese and Rwandan presidents, which notably excluded the M23.

The announcement, delivered via social platform X by M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, urged displaced residents to return to their homes, painting a grim picture of the city's chaotic recent history. Uvira holds strategic importance as a port city on Lake Tanganyika, directly across from Bujumbura, Burundi's largest city.

Despite the new peace agreement, violence rages on, with over one hundred casualties reported by Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya. Meanwhile, the international community calls for cessation, with the US Embassy in Kinshasa demanding that M23 and Rwandan forces halt operations to ease the escalating humanitarian crisis that has displaced over 7 million individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

