Delhi Court Denies Bail as Goa Nightclub Scandal Unfolds

A Delhi court has rejected interim protection from arrest for Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the accused owners of a Goa nightclub involved in a fatal fire incident. The tragedy, which claimed 25 lives, has led to accusations that the Luthras fled to Thailand for business purposes.

While Saurabh's bail plea argued for protection, citing threats from angry mobs, Judge Vandana deferred the decision pending police response. Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta, a claimed silent partner, was arrested and given transit remand despite travel disruptions.

Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, announced a safety drive in light of the incident. New safety protocols and audits could result in cancellations of non-compliant establishments' licenses ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities.

