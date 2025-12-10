Left Menu

Court Denies Interim Relief to Goa Nightclub Owners in Fire Incident

Delhi court denied interim bail to Goa nightclub owners Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, accused in a fire that killed 25. The court sought Goa's response on their bail plea, set for Thursday. They fled to Thailand post-tragedy; Interpol issued Blue Corner Notices. Arrests are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:56 IST
Court Denies Interim Relief to Goa Nightclub Owners in Fire Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, faced a setback as a Delhi court rejected their plea for interim relief on Wednesday. The court instead scheduled a hearing for their request for transit anticipatory bail for the following day.

Judge Vandana, presiding over the case, requested further information from authorities in Goa regarding the brothers' bail application. The brothers are seeking a four-week grace period to avoid arrest upon their return to Delhi from Thailand.

The duo had fled to Phuket, Thailand, after a devastating fire at their nightclub on December 6, which claimed 25 lives. Meanwhile, other co-owners and staff are facing legal actions, including arrests and Look Out Circulars (LOCs), as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025