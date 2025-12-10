Court Denies Interim Relief to Goa Nightclub Owners in Fire Incident

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, faced a setback as a Delhi court rejected their plea for interim relief on Wednesday. The court instead scheduled a hearing for their request for transit anticipatory bail for the following day.

Judge Vandana, presiding over the case, requested further information from authorities in Goa regarding the brothers' bail application. The brothers are seeking a four-week grace period to avoid arrest upon their return to Delhi from Thailand.

The duo had fled to Phuket, Thailand, after a devastating fire at their nightclub on December 6, which claimed 25 lives. Meanwhile, other co-owners and staff are facing legal actions, including arrests and Look Out Circulars (LOCs), as investigations continue.

