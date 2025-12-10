Fierce Urban Clashes Erupt in Strategic Pokrovsk
Ukrainian forces are repelling a large-scale Russian mechanized attack in Pokrovsk, a key eastern city. The assault is Moscow's latest move in the bid to dominate the Donbas region. Despite Russian claims of control, Kyiv insists it still holds the northern sector as fierce battles ensue.
Ukrainian forces are currently engaged in a major battle against an unusually large Russian mechanized assault within the strategic city of Pokrovsk, located in eastern Ukraine. This struggle comes amid U.S. efforts to broker a peace agreement to end Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Despite Russia asserting complete control over Pokrovsk, Kyiv maintains its position in the northern part of the city, where intense urban combat continues. The 7th Rapid Response Corps revealed that Russian convoys, consisting of armored vehicles, cars, and motorcycles, attempted to breach their defenses from the southern direction.
According to a source from the corps, Russia employed approximately 30 vehicles for this attack, marking the largest organized assault within the city thus far. Previous Russian advances used only a few vehicles at a time. The recent attacks have heightened pressure on Kyiv as Ukrainian officials navigate a U.S.-backed peace proposal perceived as favorable to Russia.

