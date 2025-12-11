Left Menu

Oil Tensions: U.S. Seizes Venezuela Tanker Amid Rising Global Frictions

The U.S. seized an oil tanker off Venezuela, escalating tensions with Caracas. President Trump announced the move, spiking oil prices and raising concerns about U.S. goals in the region. The seizure suggests increased efforts against Venezuela's oil exports amid already strained U.S.-Venezuelan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 02:08 IST
Oil Tensions: U.S. Seizes Venezuela Tanker Amid Rising Global Frictions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. has seized an oil tanker near Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced, escalating oil tensions and likely inflaming relations between Washington and Caracas. Trump disclosed the seizure of the 'largest' tanker ever off Venezuela's coast, among other events seemingly unfolding in the region.

This move hints at new strategic efforts to target Venezuela's oil sector, central to its economy, with a significant military build-up, including an aircraft carrier and troops, being positioned in the area. U.S. officials, under anonymity, confirmed the Coast Guard's lead involvement in the tanker operation, previously sanctioned for Iranian oil dealings as the Adisa.

Oil prices rose as a result, with futures showing a slight surge. Despite mounting political pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. had refrained from hindering the nation's oil exports until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025