Oil Tensions: U.S. Seizes Venezuela Tanker Amid Rising Global Frictions

The U.S. has seized an oil tanker near Venezuela, President Donald Trump announced, escalating oil tensions and likely inflaming relations between Washington and Caracas. Trump disclosed the seizure of the 'largest' tanker ever off Venezuela's coast, among other events seemingly unfolding in the region.

This move hints at new strategic efforts to target Venezuela's oil sector, central to its economy, with a significant military build-up, including an aircraft carrier and troops, being positioned in the area. U.S. officials, under anonymity, confirmed the Coast Guard's lead involvement in the tanker operation, previously sanctioned for Iranian oil dealings as the Adisa.

Oil prices rose as a result, with futures showing a slight surge. Despite mounting political pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. had refrained from hindering the nation's oil exports until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)