Left Menu

ZTE Faces Hefty U.S. Penalties Amid Bribery Allegations

Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp may pay over $1 billion to the U.S. government to settle foreign bribery allegations. The Justice Department continues to investigate ZTE's dealings in South America, while Commerce reviews past violations. A settlement could significantly impact ZTE's financial standing and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 05:32 IST
ZTE Faces Hefty U.S. Penalties Amid Bribery Allegations

ZTE Corp, a Chinese telecommunications company, is reportedly facing a potential penalty exceeding $1 billion from the U.S. government over allegations of foreign bribery. According to informed sources, the Justice Department is investigating ZTE for purported violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in South America and other regions.

The investigation, which marks a resurgence of scrutiny against ZTE, comes after the company paid over $2 billion in fines for past export violations. A resolution may require approval from the Chinese government, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing proceedings.

A possible settlement holds dire financial implications for ZTE, which reported $1.16 billion in profits last year. Failure to resolve the issue could lead to the reinstatement of an export ban from the Commerce Department, affecting ZTE's access to critical components from U.S. suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025