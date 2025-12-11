ZTE Faces Hefty U.S. Penalties Amid Bribery Allegations

ZTE Corp, a Chinese telecommunications company, is reportedly facing a potential penalty exceeding $1 billion from the U.S. government over allegations of foreign bribery. According to informed sources, the Justice Department is investigating ZTE for purported violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act in South America and other regions.

The investigation, which marks a resurgence of scrutiny against ZTE, comes after the company paid over $2 billion in fines for past export violations. A resolution may require approval from the Chinese government, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing proceedings.

A possible settlement holds dire financial implications for ZTE, which reported $1.16 billion in profits last year. Failure to resolve the issue could lead to the reinstatement of an export ban from the Commerce Department, affecting ZTE's access to critical components from U.S. suppliers.

