Indian National Jailed for Major Imposter Scam Targeting Elderly

A 38-year-old Indian national has been sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in an 'imposter scam' that defrauded 11 victims, according to an official statement.

Ligneshkumar H. Patel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and financial institution fraud along with two counts of wire fraud. The judge ordered over USD 2 million in restitution, the Department of Justice said.

According to court documents, Patel drove to the residences of elderly victims in various states to steal assets totaling USD 2,231,216.99. This conspiracy involved at least 85 additional victims with an intended loss of more than USD 6.9 million.

