Left Menu

Honduras Election Tension: Allegations of U.S. Interference and Electoral Coup

Honduras' election results are under scrutiny, with accusations of U.S. interference and electoral coup adding to the unrest. The ruling LIBRE party supports Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal party, alleging fraud. The National Electoral Council's validation is crucial for resolving the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 09:44 IST
Honduras Election Tension: Allegations of U.S. Interference and Electoral Coup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Honduran Congress panel announced on Wednesday that it might refuse to validate the November 30 presidential election results, citing an 'electoral coup' and 'interference' by U.S. President Donald Trump. The declaration escalates existing tensions amidst claims of fraud.

While LIBRE party is not in a position to win, it backs Salvador Nasralla of the center-right Liberal party, who also accuses electoral misconduct. The election's outcome now hinges on the validation by two of the three National Electoral Council members, amidst ongoing disputes.

Hundreds protested in Tegucigalpa, while President Trump endorsed Asfura, warning against altering the preliminary results. The Organization of American States called for expedited ballot counting and transparent operations to ensure a fair resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025