Honduras Election Tension: Allegations of U.S. Interference and Electoral Coup
Honduras' election results are under scrutiny, with accusations of U.S. interference and electoral coup adding to the unrest. The ruling LIBRE party supports Salvador Nasralla of the Liberal party, alleging fraud. The National Electoral Council's validation is crucial for resolving the crisis.
The Honduran Congress panel announced on Wednesday that it might refuse to validate the November 30 presidential election results, citing an 'electoral coup' and 'interference' by U.S. President Donald Trump. The declaration escalates existing tensions amidst claims of fraud.
While LIBRE party is not in a position to win, it backs Salvador Nasralla of the center-right Liberal party, who also accuses electoral misconduct. The election's outcome now hinges on the validation by two of the three National Electoral Council members, amidst ongoing disputes.
Hundreds protested in Tegucigalpa, while President Trump endorsed Asfura, warning against altering the preliminary results. The Organization of American States called for expedited ballot counting and transparent operations to ensure a fair resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
