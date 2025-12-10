Left Menu

Blow to Fraudulent Call Centers: Major Bust in Mumbai

Authorities in Mumbai have come down hard on two fraudulent call centers in Andheri, arresting nine individuals. These centers purportedly deceived US nationals by impersonating DEA officials and online shopping representatives. Seized equipment worth Rs 4.72 lakh was linked to these crimes, highlighting an elaborate scheme.

Mumbai police have uncovered a sophisticated fraud operation, targeting unsuspecting US citizens through two call centers in Andheri. Authorities arrested nine people during an operation on Tuesday, aimed at dismantling the illicit setup.

The centers allegedly impersonated officials from the US Drug Enforcement Administration and representatives of online shopping sites. During the raids, law enforcement seized laptops, mobile phones, and other essential equipment, collectively valued at Rs 4.72 lakh.

Investigations revealed that the call center operatives were using personal data of US nationals to deceive them, speaking in American accents to lend credibility to their ruse. Officials described the arrests as a significant step in combating international telecommunications fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

