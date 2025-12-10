Blow to Fraudulent Call Centers: Major Bust in Mumbai

Mumbai police have uncovered a sophisticated fraud operation, targeting unsuspecting US citizens through two call centers in Andheri. Authorities arrested nine people during an operation on Tuesday, aimed at dismantling the illicit setup.

The centers allegedly impersonated officials from the US Drug Enforcement Administration and representatives of online shopping sites. During the raids, law enforcement seized laptops, mobile phones, and other essential equipment, collectively valued at Rs 4.72 lakh.

Investigations revealed that the call center operatives were using personal data of US nationals to deceive them, speaking in American accents to lend credibility to their ruse. Officials described the arrests as a significant step in combating international telecommunications fraud.

