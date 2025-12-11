Left Menu

Justice Served: Landmark Verdict in Communal Violence Murder Case

A local court awarded a death sentence and life imprisonment to convicts involved in a murder during communal violence in Maharajganj. The incident occurred during a Durga idol immersion, leading to widespread unrest. Authorities took significant steps to restore order, offering support to the victim's family.

Updated: 11-12-2025 19:19 IST
A landmark verdict was delivered by a local court on Thursday, sentencing Sarfaraz to death and nine others to life imprisonment, for their roles in the murder of 21-year-old Ramgopal Mishra during a communal clash in Maharajganj. The incident took place last year during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The court, under Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma, convicted ten individuals, while three were acquitted. The verdict was part of a trial involving 13 accused, two of whom were killed while attempting to flee a police encounter, and the remaining arrested over time. The prosecution had initially filed charges on January 11, 2025.

The murder had sparked significant unrest, prompting authorities to impose internet shutdowns and deploy substantial security forces to restore calm. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the victim's family, ensuring justice and aid, while the charged individuals faced proceedings under the National Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

