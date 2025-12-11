Left Menu

Electoral Rolls Inspection Disrupted by Protests in West Bengal

During his inspection of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at Falta in West Bengal, C. Murugan, an observer from the Election Commission, encountered protests. The demonstrators, mostly women supporting the Trinamool Congress, demanded housing funds and pending wages before allowing the SIR process to continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:24 IST
Electoral Rolls Inspection Disrupted by Protests in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls took an unexpected turn as Election Commission observer C. Murugan faced protests on Thursday.

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress, mainly local women, surrounded Murugan at Falta, vocally demanding the release of funds for housing and outstanding wages for the 100-day MGNREGA scheme.

The demonstrators argued that the SIR process, which Murugan was overseeing, should be halted until their conditions were met. In a subsequent response, Murugan criticized the protest as a strategic effort to hinder the revision process, informing the Election Commission about the disruption in a report.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025