Electoral Rolls Inspection Disrupted by Protests in West Bengal

In West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls took an unexpected turn as Election Commission observer C. Murugan faced protests on Thursday.

Supporters of the Trinamool Congress, mainly local women, surrounded Murugan at Falta, vocally demanding the release of funds for housing and outstanding wages for the 100-day MGNREGA scheme.

The demonstrators argued that the SIR process, which Murugan was overseeing, should be halted until their conditions were met. In a subsequent response, Murugan criticized the protest as a strategic effort to hinder the revision process, informing the Election Commission about the disruption in a report.