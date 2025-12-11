Left Menu

A New Dawn: Justice and Jobs for Jammu's Terror Victims

Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced a shift in policy to provide jobs to families of terror victims while excluding those linked to terrorism. This marks a new era of justice and opportunity in the region as previous compromises are addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal policy shift, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha declared exclusive employment opportunities for families of terror victims, sidelining those with terrorist affiliations.

"Justice and jobs for terror victims; bullets for terrorists," Sinha emphasized while distributing appointment letters to kin of deceased civilians.

Under this new directive, old terror-related cases will be reopened, ensuring that perpetrators face penalties, regardless of their current location, as the region moves towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

