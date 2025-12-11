A New Dawn: Justice and Jobs for Jammu's Terror Victims
Jammu and Kashmir's Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced a shift in policy to provide jobs to families of terror victims while excluding those linked to terrorism. This marks a new era of justice and opportunity in the region as previous compromises are addressed.
In a pivotal policy shift, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha declared exclusive employment opportunities for families of terror victims, sidelining those with terrorist affiliations.
"Justice and jobs for terror victims; bullets for terrorists," Sinha emphasized while distributing appointment letters to kin of deceased civilians.
Under this new directive, old terror-related cases will be reopened, ensuring that perpetrators face penalties, regardless of their current location, as the region moves towards lasting peace.
