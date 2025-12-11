Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Swift Justice in Prolonged UAPA Trials

The Supreme Court has instructed chief justices of all high courts to review the status of pending trials under laws like the UAPA. The court emphasized the need for expedited trials and for undertrial prisoners to be aware of their right to legal representation. This directive aims to prevent undue delays in the justice process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:47 IST
Supreme Court Calls for Swift Justice in Prolonged UAPA Trials
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stance against prolonged trials under laws that impose a reverse burden of proof, such as the UAPA. It has mandated the chief justices of high courts across the country to scrutinize the backlog of pending cases in their respective jurisdictions. This move aims to ensure a more efficient judicial process.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the importance of undertrial prisoners being informed of their right to legal representation. They stressed that those without private counsel should promptly receive legal aid to expedite trial proceedings.

The court also called for an assessment of special courts' capacities and the sufficiency of judicial staff, thereby eliminating potential delays. Emphasizing on cases pending for more than five years, the court urged regular updates and administrative intervention to address any challenges in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025