Supreme Court Calls for Swift Justice in Prolonged UAPA Trials

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive stance against prolonged trials under laws that impose a reverse burden of proof, such as the UAPA. It has mandated the chief justices of high courts across the country to scrutinize the backlog of pending cases in their respective jurisdictions. This move aims to ensure a more efficient judicial process.

The bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, highlighted the importance of undertrial prisoners being informed of their right to legal representation. They stressed that those without private counsel should promptly receive legal aid to expedite trial proceedings.

The court also called for an assessment of special courts' capacities and the sufficiency of judicial staff, thereby eliminating potential delays. Emphasizing on cases pending for more than five years, the court urged regular updates and administrative intervention to address any challenges in the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)