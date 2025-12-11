Good Governance Week 2025: Taking Administration to Every Village

The Centre announced a week-long nationwide campaign, scheduled from December 19 to 25, focusing on redressing public grievances and improving service delivery, said an official statement on Thursday.

The campaign, titled 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore', is part of Good Governance Week 2025. It aims to extend administrative reach to the grassroots level, ensuring doorstep grievance redressal, promoting effective governance practices, and documenting innovations nationwide.

Organised by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the drive involves special grievance-redressal camps and clearing service applications while promoting good governance by sharing success stories and preparing the District@100 Vision Document. The campaign will also feature a dedicated portal for uploading activities and reports, ensuring comprehensive coverage and follow-up.

