Left Menu

Good Governance Week 2025: Taking Administration to Every Village

The Centre will begin a nationwide campaign from December 19 to 25 aimed at addressing public grievances and enhancing service delivery. Named 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore', the initiative seeks to bring government closer to the grassroots, promoting good governance and documenting innovations across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:11 IST
Good Governance Week 2025: Taking Administration to Every Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre announced a week-long nationwide campaign, scheduled from December 19 to 25, focusing on redressing public grievances and improving service delivery, said an official statement on Thursday.

The campaign, titled 'Prashasan Gaon ki Ore', is part of Good Governance Week 2025. It aims to extend administrative reach to the grassroots level, ensuring doorstep grievance redressal, promoting effective governance practices, and documenting innovations nationwide.

Organised by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the drive involves special grievance-redressal camps and clearing service applications while promoting good governance by sharing success stories and preparing the District@100 Vision Document. The campaign will also feature a dedicated portal for uploading activities and reports, ensuring comprehensive coverage and follow-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025