Mamata Banerjee Vows to Protect Waqf Properties Amidst Criticism

During a public meeting in Krishnanagar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pledged stringent protection for waqf properties, adhering closely to existing rules. Banerjee highlighted ongoing minority welfare initiatives, including 10,000 burial grounds and OBC reservations.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari sharply criticized Banerjee, asserting she betrayed the Muslim community by mishandling the waqf issue, despite their electoral support. Adhikari alleged TMC leaders encroached waqf lands, delaying the process of property data uploading to the UMEED portal.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir accused Banerjee of inconsistent positions regarding the Waqf Amendment Act. He faulted the government for exploiting the Muslim community for votes while failing to uphold genuine commitments.