Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Vows to Protect Waqf Properties Amidst Criticism

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee affirmed the protection of waqf properties during a public meeting, assuring that existing rules would be strictly enforced. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized her for alleged neglect of the Muslim community's interests, accusing TMC leaders of waqf land encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:40 IST
Mamata Banerjee Vows to Protect Waqf Properties Amidst Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a public meeting in Krishnanagar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pledged stringent protection for waqf properties, adhering closely to existing rules. Banerjee highlighted ongoing minority welfare initiatives, including 10,000 burial grounds and OBC reservations.

Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari sharply criticized Banerjee, asserting she betrayed the Muslim community by mishandling the waqf issue, despite their electoral support. Adhikari alleged TMC leaders encroached waqf lands, delaying the process of property data uploading to the UMEED portal.

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir accused Banerjee of inconsistent positions regarding the Waqf Amendment Act. He faulted the government for exploiting the Muslim community for votes while failing to uphold genuine commitments.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025